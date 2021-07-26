MENU

News

This Week in Business Strategies

July 26, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
July 26, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their business-building tactics FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

6 Reasons Why Your Website Is Slow and How to Fix ItInc. 

Website speed optimization starts way before you have an actual website.

The Essentials of an Effective Press Release Media StrategyEntrepreneur

This age-old method of simultaneously marketing and storytelling has enduring power.

Do Most Family Businesses Really Fail by the Third Generation?Harvard Business Review  

Most articles or speeches about family businesses start with some version of the “three-generation rule,” which suggests that most don’t survive beyond three generations. But that perception could not be further from the truth. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

