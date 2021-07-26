This Week in Business Strategies

July 26, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their business-building tactics FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

6 Reasons Why Your Website Is Slow and How to Fix It — Inc.

Website speed optimization starts way before you have an actual website.

The Essentials of an Effective Press Release Media Strategy — Entrepreneur

This age-old method of simultaneously marketing and storytelling has enduring power.

Do Most Family Businesses Really Fail by the Third Generation? — Harvard Business Review

Most articles or speeches about family businesses start with some version of the “three-generation rule,” which suggests that most don’t survive beyond three generations. But that perception could not be further from the truth.