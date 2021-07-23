This Week in Leadership Tactics

July 23, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

The 3 Skills Leaders Need to Succeed in a Wildly Uncertain Future, According to an Executive Coach — Inc.

The only thing certain about the future is it's going to be wild. To thrive you're going to need these skills.

Great Leaders Don't Hide Their Struggles From Their Team — Entrepreneur

Change is inevitable and great leaders foster a culture in which employees are mentally prepared for the unexpected.

How New CEOs Can Balance Strategy and Execution — Harvard Business Review

As we emerge from the Covid-19 crisis, companies will need to drive short-term results while also rethinking strategy amid seismic shifts in competitive environments and ways of working.