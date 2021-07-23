This Week in Leadership Tactics

MENU

July 23, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
July 23, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

The 3 Skills Leaders Need to Succeed in a Wildly Uncertain Future, According to an Executive CoachInc. 

The only thing certain about the future is it's going to be wild. To thrive you're going to need these skills.

Great Leaders Don't Hide Their Struggles From Their Team — Entrepreneur

Change is inevitable and great leaders foster a culture in which employees are mentally prepared for the unexpected.

How New CEOs Can Balance Strategy and Execution — Harvard Business Review

As we emerge from the Covid-19 crisis, companies will need to drive short-term results while also rethinking strategy amid seismic shifts in competitive environments and ways of working.

Toyota: Pre-, Post-Scans 'Necessary'

Gerber Acquires 35-Shop MSO

