CollisionCast: Smart Borrowing 101

July 20, 2021—With businesses opening back up and shops seeing strong performance through the first half of 2021, many operators are looking to make investments in their shops.

Often, that might involve borrowing finances, and for this week's podcast, FenderBender is bringing in an expert on the subject.

Josh Jones is the chief revenue officer at the small business lending firm Kapitus, and he joins editor Matt Hudson to talk about how operators can find the right loan and prepare to work with lenders.