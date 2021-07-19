MENU

Chevy Bolt Fire Issue Persists

Communicate Every Step of the Way

Snap Shop: Bill Shaheen Autobody

Rains: Digging Deeper

30-20-10 in Action

Your Shop's Key Relationships

Editor's Letter: Crash Course

Numbers: Calibrations and Gross Labor Margins

Boggs: Truth and Cliché

A Shop's Solution For Insurance Haggling

Your Most Important Hire

It’s Time to Train

News

Chevy Bolt Fire Issue Persists

July 19, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
July 19, 2021—The National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration is recommending owners of 2017-2019 Chevrolet Bolts to park their vehicles away from their home due to fire risk, TechCrunch reported. 


Two recent fire incidents have caused the announcement. The vehicles in question were also part of a November 2020 recall to remedy an issue that was causing battery packs to start on fire. 


“Out of an abundance of caution, we are asking owners of 2017-2019 Chevrolet Bolt EVs who were part of the recall population to park their vehicles outdoors immediately after charging and not leave their vehicles charging overnight while we investigate these incidents.”

 

GM says it has potentially identified a remedy to the battery anomalies. The diagnostic software GM used to identify the anomalies will be standard in 2022 Bolts, and other future GM vehicles, the automaker said.

