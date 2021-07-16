MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Cover 0721Digital EditionOnline Edition

Taking the Leap for Certification

Communicate Every Step of the Way

Snap Shop: Bill Shaheen Autobody

Rains: Digging Deeper

30-20-10 in Action

Your Shop's Key Relationships

Editor's Letter: Crash Course

Numbers: Calibrations and Gross Labor Margins

Boggs: Truth and Cliché

A Shop's Solution For Insurance Haggling

Your Most Important Hire

It’s Time to Train

News

Volkswagen Wants Half of Sales to be EVs by 2030

July 16, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS carbon neutrality EV Volkswagen
volkswagen tiguan

July 16, 2021Volkswagen announced Tuesday it's aiming to have half of its sales be battery-electric vehicles by 2030.

The German manufacturer has set aside roughly $86.4 billion for the development of "future technologies" through 2025, according to a report from CNBC. The push is part of a wider effort by the company to become completely carbon neutral by 2050. 

In addition to the production of EVs, Volkswagen also announced it is developing three software platforms, as it expects "software could be become a major source of income for the autos industry by 2030." The company is also working to establish a "controlled battery supply chain," which would include a unified battery format and the opening of six gigafactories by the end of the decade. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Report: Rate of Seat Belt Inspections Increasing

CCC Adds AI Estimating

Related Articles

Annual Sales of Fuel Cell Vehicles Expected to Surpass 2 Million by 2030

124K Volkswagen EVs Could Be Recalled

AV Sales to Reach 10 Million Annually in 2030

You must login or register in order to post a comment.