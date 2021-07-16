Volkswagen Wants Half of Sales to be EVs by 2030

July 16, 2021—Volkswagen announced Tuesday it's aiming to have half of its sales be battery-electric vehicles by 2030.

The German manufacturer has set aside roughly $86.4 billion for the development of "future technologies" through 2025, according to a report from CNBC. The push is part of a wider effort by the company to become completely carbon neutral by 2050.

In addition to the production of EVs, Volkswagen also announced it is developing three software platforms, as it expects "software could be become a major source of income for the autos industry by 2030." The company is also working to establish a "controlled battery supply chain," which would include a unified battery format and the opening of six gigafactories by the end of the decade.