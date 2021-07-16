MENU

CCC Adds AI Estimating

July 16, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
AI Speeds Up Claims

July 16, 2021—CCC Intelligent Solutions has added artificial intelligence to its CCC ONE product, according to a press release. 


The new feature will provide collision repair facilities a jump start on estimating, applying machine learning to pre-populate estimates with parts and labor operations based on photos of vehicle damage and configurations by the repair facility.


“Collision repairers have helped inform CCC's industry-leading AI models writing more than 150 million estimates on CCC ONE. CCC is now applying that knowledge to accelerate estimating for collision repairers," Mark Fincher, CCC’s vice president of market solutions, said in a statement.  “CCC is excited to make AI-driven estimating available to tens of thousands of repair facilities nationwide using CCC ONE.  Incorporating our proven AI, CCC ONE Estimating - IQ will streamline routine tasks and give collision estimators more time to focus on high impact activities."   


CCC ONE Estimating – IQ will be made available to all repair facilities who license CCC ONE Estimating. Insurer-provided photos of vehicle damage are available to repairers using the CCC Engage customer experience platform.

