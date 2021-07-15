MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Cover 0721Digital EditionOnline Edition

Taking the Leap for Certification

Communicate Every Step of the Way

Snap Shop: Bill Shaheen Autobody

Rains: Digging Deeper

30-20-10 in Action

Your Shop's Key Relationships

Editor's Letter: Crash Course

Numbers: Calibrations and Gross Labor Margins

Boggs: Truth and Cliché

A Shop's Solution For Insurance Haggling

Your Most Important Hire

It’s Time to Train

Used Car Prices Lead To Record CPI Surge

July 15, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS collision repair industry consumer price index news used car prices
Used Vehicles

July 15, 2021—The consumer price index has climbed 5.4 percent in the year through June, a surge that is most heavily tied to the drastic increase in used car prices, the New York Times reported. 


The more than five percent increase is the highest year-over-year inflation change since 2008. Policymakers expect inflation will fade as the economy gets through a volatile pandemic reopening period, but how quickly that will happen is unclear, the report said. 


Used car prices alone rose 10.5 percent in June as the industry grapples with the ongoing semiconductor shortage. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

This Week in Leadership Tactics

GFS Adds to Distribution Team

Related Articles

Used Car Prices Rising Dramatically

Cox Enterprises to Lead $27M LiDAR Fundraiser for Autonomous Cars

Green Car Sales to Hit Record in 2018

You must login or register in order to post a comment.