MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Cover 0721Digital EditionOnline Edition

Taking the Leap for Certification

Communicate Every Step of the Way

Snap Shop: Bill Shaheen Autobody

Rains: Digging Deeper

30-20-10 in Action

Your Shop's Key Relationships

Editor's Letter: Crash Course

Numbers: Calibrations and Gross Labor Margins

Boggs: Truth and Cliché

A Shop's Solution For Insurance Haggling

Your Most Important Hire

It’s Time to Train

News

GFS Adds to Distribution Team

July 15, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS Beacon Equipment collision repair industry Global Finishing Solutions news
Handshake

July 15, 2021—Global Finishing Solutions has added Beacon Equipment to its southwest distribution team, making it GFS’ preferred automotive and truck refinish distributor in New Mexico and Arizona, according to a press release. 


“GFS is committed to providing the highest level of service and support to their customers through the finest  distribution network in the industry. GFS is confident that customers in New Mexico and Arizona will benefit  greatly from increased access to technical support, parts, filters and a wide range of GFS products,” the company said in the release.


Support from Beacon Equipment includes factory trained technicians providing paint booth filter service and booth cleaning, as well as sales representatives to aid in a body shop’s growth planning. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

This Week in Leadership Tactics

Used Car Prices Lead To Record CPI Surge

Related Articles

GFS Adds to Distribution Team

ABRA Adds to Leadership Team

CARSTAR Adds Education, Training Team to Corporate

You must login or register in order to post a comment.