GFS Adds to Distribution Team

July 15, 2021—Global Finishing Solutions has added Beacon Equipment to its southwest distribution team, making it GFS’ preferred automotive and truck refinish distributor in New Mexico and Arizona, according to a press release.

“GFS is committed to providing the highest level of service and support to their customers through the finest distribution network in the industry. GFS is confident that customers in New Mexico and Arizona will benefit greatly from increased access to technical support, parts, filters and a wide range of GFS products,” the company said in the release.

Support from Beacon Equipment includes factory trained technicians providing paint booth filter service and booth cleaning, as well as sales representatives to aid in a body shop’s growth planning.