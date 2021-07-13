Classic Collision Adds Location

July 13, 2021—Classic Collision has opened a new 19,000-square-foot location in Santa Ana, Calif., according to a press release.

“We’re thrilled to expand our growth strategy. This year we have been fortunate to welcome many great team members through acquisition. Now Classic Collision’s startup model, which includes retrofit and new construction, provides even more opportunity for all stakeholders at Classic.” Toan Nguyen, CEO of Classic Collision, said in a statement.

Classic Collision now operates a total of 79 repair centers in Georgia, Florida, Alabama, South Carolina, California, and Alaska.