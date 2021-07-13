MENU

News

Classic Collision Adds Location

July 13, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
July 13, 2021—Classic Collision has opened a new 19,000-square-foot location in Santa Ana, Calif., according to a press release.


“We’re thrilled to expand our growth strategy. This year we have been fortunate to welcome  many great team members through acquisition. Now Classic Collision’s startup model, which  includes retrofit and new construction, provides even more opportunity for all stakeholders at  Classic.” Toan Nguyen, CEO of Classic Collision, said in a statement. 


Classic Collision now operates a total of 79 repair centers in Georgia, Florida, Alabama, South Carolina, California, and Alaska.  

