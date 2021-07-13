Biden Signs Right To Repair Executive Order

July 13, 2021—President Biden signed an executive order Friday calling on the Federal Trade Commission to institute rules to curb anti-competitive restrictions that limit consumers’ ability to repair on their own terms, The Verge reported.

The executive order includes 72 specific initiatives including the requirement that the Federal Trade Commission initiate a rulemaking on repair and maintenance.

Auto Care Association president Bill Hanvey released a statement following the news saying, “It is heartening to see that the right to repair efforts that Auto Care Association has been pressing for over the last two decades are now gaining traction in the federal government. We urge the administration and the FTC to take strong actions in order to reduce anti-competitive barriers to repair for our industry so that we can continue to service our customer’s vehicles.”