Service King Marks 45 Years

July 9, 2021—Service King is marking 45 years in the business.

A press release from the company looks back on the first three-bay service center in Dallas, which launched in 1976. The brand has grown to 335 locations since.

“We’ve been a leader in the industry for the past 45 years because our business focuses on a few key pillars,” said Service King CEO David Cush in the release. “We put the customer at the center of the repair experience, we strive to be the most efficient collision repair operator and we’re driven to support our communities through acts of service. And while we reflect on a successful run thus far, we’re also looking to a future where we won’t settle for being anything less than the most efficient and technologically advanced auto collision repair company in the country.”



