Wards Warns of Pricier Collision Repairs for EVs

July 9, 2021—An article from Wards Auto covers the importance of battery maintenance to keep electric vehicles performing for years. It also examines the cost of ownership against internal combustion vehicles, specifically looking at collision repair.

Those repairs are likely to be at a higher cost for consumers, Wards notes, mostly due to EVs being new to most repair markets.

"This is because EV battery packs are expensive and finding mechanics with specific expertise in that repair can result in higher prices for the consumer," the article says. "Even if a battery pack is not damaged in an accident, it will likely still need to be removed for safety which, in turn, adds to labor and insurance costs."

