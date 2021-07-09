MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Cover 0721Digital EditionOnline Edition

Taking the Leap for Certification

Communicate Every Step of the Way

Snap Shop: Bill Shaheen Autobody

Rains: Digging Deeper

30-20-10 in Action

Your Shop's Key Relationships

Editor's Letter: Crash Course

Numbers: Calibrations and Gross Labor Margins

Boggs: Truth and Cliché

A Shop's Solution For Insurance Haggling

Your Most Important Hire

It’s Time to Train

News

Wards Warns of Pricier Collision Repairs for EVs

July 9, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
Hummer ev

July 9, 2021—An article from Wards Auto covers the importance of battery maintenance to keep electric vehicles performing for years. It also examines the cost of ownership against internal combustion vehicles, specifically looking at collision repair.

Those repairs are likely to be at a higher cost for consumers, Wards notes, mostly due to EVs being new to most repair markets.

"This is because EV battery packs are expensive and finding mechanics with specific expertise in that repair can result in higher prices for the consumer," the article says. "Even if a battery pack is not damaged in an accident, it will likely still need to be removed for safety which, in turn, adds to labor and insurance costs."

Do you have a story to tell about working on or around battery packs? Let us know!


Image: GM

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Service King Marks 45 Years

J.D. Power Acquires Insurance Software Provider

Recommended Products

2013 FenderBender KPI Survey: Complete Report

2013 How I Work Survey: Complete Report

2015 FenderBender KPI Survey: Complete Report

Related Articles

Equip Your Shop for the Future of Collision Repairs

Four of Wards' 'Top 10 Engines' are Electricfied

Tesla Improves In-Car Communication for Customers in Need of Repairs

You must login or register in order to post a comment.