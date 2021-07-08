Province Launches Repair Quality Project

MENU

July 8, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
July 8, 2021—Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) has launched a program aimed at certifying auto repair facilities for modern standards.

The Safe and Quality Auto Repair Project "encourages autobody businesses to adopt the tools, equipment, training and certification needed to fix modern car technology on models built in 2016 or later," according to the Regina Leader-Post. It takes effect July 1.

The program includes monetary incentives for tool purchases, with extra funds for OEM and Canadian trade certifications.


The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

