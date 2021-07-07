Collision Safety Consultants Announces Expansion

June 7, 2021—Collision Safety Consultants, an independent appraisal and inspection company, has opened three new locations, the company announced in a press release, bringing the company to 18 total facilities.





The location are opening in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Knoxville, Tenn., and Canyon Lake, Texas.





“Each location will advocate by working with consumers under the appraisal clause, as well as assisting lawyers, body shops, vehicle owners, insurance companies and automotive dealerships with auto insurance claims. They will also help like minded shops to improve quality control by advising them, as well as helping them locate and perform proper repair procedures,” CEO Bill Walkowiak said in a statement.