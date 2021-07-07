Tesla Model S Plaid Bursts Into Flames

June 7, 2021—A Tesla Model S Plaid vehicle burst into flames while the owner was driving, Reuters reported.

The incident occurred just three days after the six-figure EV was delivered following its June launch.

The driver was initially unable to get out of the car because its electronic door system failed, prompting the driver to "use force to push it open.”





The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said it is "in touch with relevant agencies and the manufacturer to gather information about the incident", the report said.