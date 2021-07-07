Solera Honored By InsureTek

June 7, 2021—Solera’s AI-based estimating system Qapter was awarded the 2021 InsureTek Golden Shield Excellence Award, recognizing it as the best “AI-based estimating solution provider.”

“To be recognized in the insurance industry is a testament to the significant investment and relentless commitment we make to deliver superior value and success to our customers through continuous innovation,” Maher El-Ghailani, Solera’s area managing director for Middle East and North Africa, said in a statement.





Qapter uses algorithms to automatically detect damage and produce a repair estimate. FenderBender recently spoke with Solera about Qapter and the role that AI will play in the future of estimating.