This Week in Leadership Tactics

July 8, 2021
July 8, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

How to Make Your Brain Work Better: Add More 'Soft Fascination' to Your DayInc. 

Your brain works better if you give it a chance to recharge in this specific way.

The Major Advantage of Founding a Company in Your 50s — Entrepreneur

This is how your decision-making ability, leadership skills and life experience position you for success as an "older" founder.

What Pandemic Parenting Can Teach Us About Leadership — Harvard Business Review

As millions of working parents ready for a return to office work, there are key lessons we can all take back with us about leading our teams and how we show up.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

