Ford, State Farm Research Leads To Lower Premiums

July 6, 2021—State Farm and Ford have released the results of a yearlong pilot project that found that ADAS technology does indeed reduce risk for insurers, leading to the possibilities of cheaper car insurance.

The project involved building out a database dating back to 2010 of Ford, Lincoln and Mercury vehicles that had good enough technology to garner a discount, a Ford press release said. It led to savings of up to 20 percent for some State Farm customers.

“Our new build data API piloted with State Farm is another way we’re using data to help our customers get the most out of their Ford, at a lower total cost of ownership,” Tim Meek, Ford’s Digital Insurance Manager of Ford Enterprise Connectivity, said in a statement. “What’s more, State Farm can access build data back to 2010, which means second and third owners also benefit.”

As the project expands, more Ford, Lincoln and Mercury vehicles will be eligible for the discounts, according to the release.