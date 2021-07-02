Fix Auto Adds Arizona Location

July 2, 2021—Fix Auto has opened a new location in Sierra Vista, Ariz., according to a press release.

The 10,000 square foot facility is located at 4108 East La Linda Way and is owned by Ian Morton, who also owns Fix Auto Tucson - Thoroughbred.

“Repair quality and safety comes before anything at my facilities,” Morton said in a statement. “I want the Sierra Vista community to know they can count on our team for premier collision repairs and the highest level of customer service standards. It was a pleasure to finally welcome everyone onsite to tour the facility and show them all of the hard work our team puts into their repairs.”