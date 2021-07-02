MENU

News

FenderBender's 2021 Industry Survey Report Now Available

July 2, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
IndustrySurvey_PressReleaseGraphic.png

July 2, 2021—FenderBender’s 2021 Industry Survey Report is now available for purchase. 

The survey analyzes every corner of the collision repair world and includes valuable insights and compelling data that every shop and industry expert should know. 


The report is broken down into three surveys detailing KPIs, leadership and tech and tools. Each survey is available for individual purchase along with a complete report option which includes all three. 


“Our complete report leaves no stone unturned,” FenderBender editor Anna Zeck said. “This is the most comprehensive industry survey on the market. In a year with so much change and innovation, it’s a must-have for any top shop.”


To purchase, click here


The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

This Week in Leadership Tactics

AAA Expects Record Number of July 4th Travelers

Fix Auto Adds Arizona Location

