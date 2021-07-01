MENU

Gerber Acquires Large Southern MSO

July 1, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
July 1, 2021—The Boyd Group has acquired 16 collision repair centers in South Carolina and Georgia which will become Gerber Collision & Glass locations, the company announced in a press release.


The locations previously operated as John Harris Body Shops, which originated in South Carolina and grew into a regional MSO. The locations are scattered across South Carolina and Georgia, including shops in Charleston, Columbia, Greenville and Augusta. 


“We are very excited about this acquisition which expands our footprint in South Carolina and Georgia. We welcome these teams which have extensive collision repair experience and we look forward to working with them to provide high-quality repairs and outstanding customer service,” Kevin Burnett, COO of Gerber Collision & Glass, said in a statement. “The acquisition of these repair centers will introduce our brand and leading service model to new customers and further assist our insurance clients.”

