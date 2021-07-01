Pure Air Creates a Safe and Efficient Paint Booth

Though renowned primarily as a spray gun company, SATA also provides the highest quality tools in one other crucial area for today’s savviest painters: health and safety. Building upon a legacy of implementing modern technology to keep painters clean, safe and healthy, SATA is proud to introduce another filter to its 500 series: the 584.

The 584 helps filter compressed air to help meet the ANSI Grade D breathing air requirement for clean air for breathing and spraying paint. From the smallest parts-per-million detail and contaminant, the new filter system has been designed to offer maximum air purification and joins a line of powerful tools to help keep painters safe in the spray booth job after job, year after year.

“Clean air is vital to getting paint work done the first time,” says Tony Larimer, director of sales and marketing at SATA. “The SATA Filter 500 delivers clean, breathing-quality air for painter safety and to aid in achieving perfect contaminant-free finishes.”

The three-stage modular design is as flexible as it is effective and allows the painter to customize their breathing experience with other SATA-brand filter technology for a variety of paint booth applications. The 584 filter features cutting-edge, modern-day technology such as:

Optimized filter elements in the sintered, fine and activated charcoal filter stages for maximum air purification

Innovative air flow for low pressure drop

Synchronized maintenance: filter maintenance only necessary every six months for all three stages

Convenient change of filter elements in three easy steps, ensuring enhanced user acceptance for required maintenance

Nobody likes a comeback and the smallest impurity can lead to costly errors. Even the tiniest quantities of oil or dirt and even increased levels of moisture can cause coating flaws leading to time-consuming, costly re-work. The SATA 584 (and other 500 series filters) meet the most stringent quality requirements and can offer maximum protection and purity to help produce perfect finishes every time. Compressed air treatment is especially important when using supplied air respirator equipment, effectively protecting the user's respiratory tract from paint mist and harmful volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

“To achieve high quality paint finishes shops today need filtration to deliver three things,” Larimer continues.

“They need low maintenance, a very high degree of fine particle and contaminant separation, and high air volume so pressures remain constant and repeatable.”

The best paint jobs don’t begin with paint; they begin with clean air. Nothing contributes to an efficient paint shop like peace of mind.





Advantages of the Three-stage SATA 584 Filter

SATA doesn’t just take what worked last year and produces more of the same; instead, the industry-leading innovator continues to refine its components and technology to offer painters maximum quality and efficiency for the safest paint job every time.

The 584 offers:

Higher absorption of harmful substances - compared to the SATA 484 filter, the new sintered activated charcoal filter purifies compressed air to an even finer, microscopic degree

- compared to the SATA 484 filter, the new sintered activated charcoal filter purifies compressed air to an even finer, microscopic degree Approximately 135 cfm air flow - enjoy a robust volume of air

- enjoy a robust volume of air Updated SATA filter timer - the redesigned, color-coded filter offers a fail-safe reminder of the same maintenance intervals for all filter cartridges

- the redesigned, color-coded filter offers a fail-safe reminder of the same maintenance intervals for all filter cartridges 6-month filter change - no matter the stage, SATA recommends changing the filter every six months

- no matter the stage, SATA recommends changing the filter every six months Simplified maintenance - the swift and simple bayonet lock and haptic and acoustic feedback system offers easy maintenance

- the swift and simple bayonet lock and haptic and acoustic feedback system offers easy maintenance Perfect filter and cartridge fit - the fine filter and activated charcoal filter cartridges fit perfectly into the modular system without screw fittings or additional seals

- the fine filter and activated charcoal filter cartridges fit perfectly into the modular system without screw fittings or additional seals Easy upgrades - a simple plug-in system ensures easy upgrading of SATA 544 filter to the 584 integrated pressure regulator

- a simple plug-in system ensures easy upgrading of SATA 544 filter to the 584 integrated pressure regulator Maintenance-free sealing elements - no gaskets, screws or oil necessary

- no gaskets, screws or oil necessary Reverse air flow versatility - the 584 offers reverse air flow from standard left to right or optional right to left to accommodate every booth and painter









Why Air Filtration Matters

Compressed air is one of the main sources of energy in paint shops. After being generated in the compressor, the air is fed into the compressed air circuit where impurities such as tiny particles of compressor oil can be carried along right into the spray gun—or even into the breathable air. While such impurities are not particularly relevant for many industrial applications, they will inevitably cause coating flaws and/or pose a serious health risk in the paint application process. When working with waterborne paint systems, even the tiniest quantities of oil vapors can cause coating flaws and time-consuming, costly rework. Oil vapors or particles may also enter the respiratory system and cause health issues.

The SATA filter series 500 is available either as a one-stage sintered filter with water and oil separator, as a two-stage combination filter with sintered and fine filter, or as a three-stage filter unit with additional sintered activated charcoal filter. Every six months, all filter stages are maintained together in a procedure that takes just a few minutes without the need for tools, thanks to the bayonet lock and defined position of the filter cartridges, which are replaced simply by inserting them.

“The simplified maintenance of the bayonet-style filter canisters and replacement cartridges is simple and takes little time,” Larimer notes, “making this the most efficient filter on the market.”

Furthermore, a flow-optimized cyclone separator minimizes pressure drop in the filter system and ensures a constant air flow of approximately 135 cfm.

A well-functioning compressed air circuit also includes regularly maintained compressed air filter units. To warrant trouble-free operation, a filter unit should be fitted either immediately in front of or directly inside the spray booth. While the SATA filter 544 will be sufficient for solvent-based paints, the SATA filter 584 is required when applying waterborne paints as the activated charcoal stage eliminates the critical oil vapors that can cause coating flaws with waterborne materials.

A three-stage SATA 584 filter unit is also needed when using a compressed air-fed respirator (without a "belt-hung" activated charcoal filter) to clean the air of harmful substances.



