Would You Do It All Again?

AirPro Adds Large Midwest MSO

June 30, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Handshake

June 30, 2021—AirPro Diagnostics has added Collision Works to its customer base, according to a press release. 


“Vehicle technology will continue to evolve, and each manufacturer will further develop its own complex and unique service and calibration requirements,” Barry Hadlock, president at Collision Works, said in a statement.  “Our partnership with AirPro will be an integral part of our commitment to meet OE requirements and to deliver quality, timely repairs to our valued customers. We surveyed the market and found AirPro to be the most capable provider to deliver these services, not just for today, but into the future.”    


Collision Works operates 36 locations in Oklahoma, Kansas and Missouri. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

This Week's Top Advanced Vehicle Design News

Crash Champions Reaches Another New Market

