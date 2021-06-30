MENU

Crash Champions Reaches Another New Market

June 30, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
colorado

June 30, 2021—Crash Champions has entered the Colorado market through two acquisitions, the company announced in a press release.


It has acquired four-shop MSO Auto Collision Experts, along with Karas Auto Body, a single shop located in Thornton, Colo. 


“With the integration of ACE and Karas into our platform, we not only gain entrance into an exciting new market with significant growth potential, we welcome a new set of expert technicians and skilled professionals to the Crash family,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “The talent and reputational capital that these shops bring to the table put Crash in a strong position to grow throughout Colorado, and we look forward to bringing Centennial state residents the high-quality repair services and white glove customer experience for which we are known.”


Crash has made several notable acquisitions over the last several months, most recently acquiring Signature Collision, which operates 24 shops in the Southeast. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

