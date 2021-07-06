MENU

This Week in Business Strategies

July 6, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
July 1, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their business-building tactics FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

How to Ensure Your Paid Ads Don't Hurt Your SEOInc. 

Ads can have a positive or negative impact on SEO. Taking the right steps will ensure your SEO is not impacted negatively.

5 Social Media Marketing Tips to Boost Your SalesEntrepreneur

Social media, when optimised properly, continues to be the biggest way for brands to build social proof, get more customers and make more sales.

If You’re Going to Raise Prices, Tell Customers WhyForbes  

Filing business-related taxes can often be a time-consuming and complicated process, especially for new entrepreneurs.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

