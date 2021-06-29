MENU

CEICA Webinar Covers Future Training

June 29, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
June 29, 2021—A July webinar from the Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association will cover future training from a technology perspective.

Entitled "Technology’s Impact on Future Training; Welcome to the Gamer Culture,” the webinar will take place on July 22 and feature Jeff Peevy, vice president of technical products, programs and services at I-CAR.

Topics will include artificial intelligence's influence on gaming and training, curriculum development, and more.

“World-class training goes way beyond conveying technical accuracy and precision of repair,” Peevy said in a press release. “It’s about understanding and appreciating the needs of all training audiences, including how individuals consume information, and constantly adjusting curriculum to reflect these changing needs.”

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

