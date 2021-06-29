CEICA Webinar Covers Future Training

June 29, 2021—A July webinar from the Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association will cover future training from a technology perspective.

Entitled "Technology’s Impact on Future Training; Welcome to the Gamer Culture,” the webinar will take place on July 22 and feature Jeff Peevy, vice president of technical products, programs and services at I-CAR.

Topics will include artificial intelligence's influence on gaming and training, curriculum development, and more.

“World-class training goes way beyond conveying technical accuracy and precision of repair,” Peevy said in a press release. “It’s about understanding and appreciating the needs of all training audiences, including how individuals consume information, and constantly adjusting curriculum to reflect these changing needs.”