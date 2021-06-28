MENU

News

VW Ramps Up 3D Printing Parts Production

June 28, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
June 28, 2021—By 2025, Volkswagen aims to produce up to 100,000 components by 3D printing, the company announced in a press release. 


The manufacturer hopes to hit this goal using a new “binder jetting” process which it says reduces costs and increases productivity. Volkswagen is currently the only car maker using this 3D printing technology in the production process. 


“Together with our partners, we aim to make 3D printing even more efficient in the years ahead and suitable for production-line use,” Christian Vollmer, member of the Board of Management of the Volkswagen Brand responsible for Production and Logistics, said in a statement. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

