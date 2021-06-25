CAPA Launches Tier 1 Parts Verification Program

June 25, 2021—The Certified Automotive Parts Association (CAPA), has launched its new Tier 1 Replacement Parts Verification Program, the company announced in a press release.

The program is available for any tier 1 supplier that also produces an in-house, alternately branded version of car company original (CCO) or car company service (CCS) parts used for automotive repair.

CAPA Tier 1 Verification hopes to ensure there are no changes–aside from branding–when the production is switched from car company parts to tier 1 branded versions, making it easier to determine which tier 1 branded parts are produced to the same standards as car company parts.

“At CAPA, we strive to be a trusted leader in providing assurance of quality auto parts,” Clark Plucinski, chairman at CAPA, says in the release. “For more than 30 years, we have provided a comprehensive certification program to identify high quality replacement parts. We are thrilled to draw on the strength of our original program, along with our third-party testing partner’s expertise in testing and certification, to develop this new verification program to expand our offering and brand to Tier 1 replacement parts and their suppliers.”