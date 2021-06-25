MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Cover 0621 (1)Digital EditionOnline Edition

Would You Do It All Again?

See Eye to Eye With Your Staff

Snap Shop: King Collision Auto Repair

Rains: Talk to Strangers

Reach Customers When They Need You

Streamline Your Shop’s Parts Process

Editor's Letter: Revisiting the Past

Numbers: Scanning Every Time and Supplements

Boggs: Incentives or Pitfalls?

I-CAR Seeking Inspection Details

Communication is Customer Service

Cropper: Consolidation as Good News?

News

CAPA Launches Tier 1 Parts Verification Program

June 25, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS CAPA collision repair news testing

June 25, 2021—The Certified Automotive Parts Association (CAPA), has launched its new Tier 1 Replacement Parts Verification Program, the company announced in a press release. 


The program is available for any tier 1 supplier that also produces an in-house, alternately branded version of car company original (CCO) or car company service (CCS) parts used for automotive repair. 


CAPA Tier 1 Verification hopes to ensure there are no changes–aside from branding–when the production is switched from car company parts to tier 1 branded versions, making it easier to determine which tier 1 branded parts are produced to the same standards as car company parts.


“At CAPA, we strive to be a trusted leader in providing assurance of quality auto parts,” Clark Plucinski, chairman at CAPA, says in the release. “For more than 30 years, we have provided a comprehensive certification  program to identify high quality replacement parts. We are thrilled to draw on the strength of our  original program, along with our third-party testing partner’s expertise in testing and certification, to  develop this new verification program to expand our offering and brand to Tier 1 replacement parts and their suppliers.” 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

BASF Launches Digital Platform

SMART Act Introduced in Congress

Related Articles

CAPA Launches Verification Program for Headlamp Repair Tabs

Intertek, CAPA Enter Into Agreement for Auto Parts Certification Program

Toyota Launches Heritage Parts Program

You must login or register in order to post a comment.