I-CAR Adds EV Resource Center

June 24, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
electric vehicle

June 24, 2021—I-CAR has created a new electric vehicle resource center for shop owners that will provide information, support, and training for the latest EV topics, the organization announced in a press release. 


The platform, “CHARGED for EV”, is free and includes EV training, definitions, course information, and the latest topics and trends in the industry. 


“Since hybrid and electric vehicles first started becoming relevant, members of the collision repair industry have required as much knowledge as possible on these subjects,”  Stacey Moellering, I-CAR’s assistant vice president of marketing & product management, says in the release. “I-CAR’s team of experts continues to be on the leading edge of EV research and education, with CHARGED for EV a convenient, one-stop resource for sharing relevant and timely information with the inter-industry.”

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

