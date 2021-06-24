MENU

Would You Do It All Again?

See Eye to Eye With Your Staff

Snap Shop: King Collision Auto Repair

Rains: Talk to Strangers

Reach Customers When They Need You

Streamline Your Shop’s Parts Process

Editor's Letter: Revisiting the Past

Numbers: Scanning Every Time and Supplements

Boggs: Incentives or Pitfalls?

I-CAR Seeking Inspection Details

Communication is Customer Service

Cropper: Consolidation as Good News?

News MSO News

Shop Network Adds New Location

June 24, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
June 24, 2021—1Collision has added a new location, according to a press release. 


The company announced on Thursday that Warren’s Collision Center had joined the network. The shop is located in Braidwood, Ill. 


"We are looking forward to working with the 1Collision team, in assisting us in our business growth and performance, as well as benefiting from the value added programs and rebates they offer," Warren Wietting, owner of Warren's Collision Center, says in the release.

