Shop Network Adds New Location

June 24, 2021—1Collision has added a new location, according to a press release.

The company announced on Thursday that Warren’s Collision Center had joined the network. The shop is located in Braidwood, Ill.

"We are looking forward to working with the 1Collision team, in assisting us in our business growth and performance, as well as benefiting from the value added programs and rebates they offer," Warren Wietting, owner of Warren's Collision Center, says in the release.