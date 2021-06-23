MENU

PPG Adds ColorReader Digital Device

June 23, 2021
June 23, 2021—PPG has introduced its ColorReader portable digital device, allowing commercial vehicle customers to quickly match colors, the company announced in a release. 


“All users have to do is download the ColorReader app, connect with their smartphone or tablet, and place ColorReader on the painted surface to scan,” Jo Thompson, PPG color marketing manager, says in the release. “ColorReader also offers a smart solution when a smartphone or tablet is not available by instantly displaying the three closest matching colors on its built-in display after scanning.”


PPG recently launched ColorReader in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and has received a positive response from customers, the release says.

