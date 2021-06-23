LKQ Adding Remote Diagnostics

June 23, 2021—LKQ’s diagnostic services business, Elitek Vehicle Services, is expanding beyond its on-site mobile diagnostic and repair work, the company announced in a press release.

Elitek is adding remote automotive diagnostics and remote programming, which will allow shop technicians to remotely connect a vehicle to Elitek’s call center. The technician, with support from a centralized Elitek diagnostician, can conduct diagnostic scans, produce a scan report, enables remote programming where applicable, and invoice for the service, the release says.

From there, if additional service is required, Elitek will deploy its mobile service to complete the job.

“With the formation of Elitek, LKQ now provides the most comprehensive diagnostic services in the repair industry. Elitek is the premier provider of both remote and mobile diagnostic services. This expanded offering allows us to be more responsive to our customers, including those outside of our current mobile servicing locations,” LKQ’s North America vice president of sales and marketing Terry Fortner says in the release.