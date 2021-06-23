Solera Adds Toyota, Lexus to VIN Database

June 23, 2021—Solera has added Toyota and Lexus makes and models to its VIN service, AudaVin, the company announced in a press release.

With this addition, AudaVIN now covers more than 80 percent of vehicles in the United States.





“Solera’s goal has always been to provide its customers with a claims process that is simple, efficient, and accurate. AudaVIN, is a one-of-a-kind solution that combines VIN look-up at the OEM-level with Solera-built data. Integrated into our Qapter claims workflow, AudaVIN renders a 3D image that enables bodyshops to quickly capture vehicle damage and generate an accurate estimate,” Solera CTO Evan Davies says in the release.

The detailed specification analysis is expected to reduce inspection time and provide accurate part identification the first time for improved first call settlement rates, and greater estimate and valuation accuracy.