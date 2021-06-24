MENU

This Week in Leadership Tactics

June 24, 2021
June 24, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

3 Keys to Managing Your Emotional Triggers at WorkInc. 

It's easy to overreact when you're emotionally triggered. But if you want to be a true leader, you need to become an effective communicator.

3 Leadership Lessons to Learn From Elon Musk — Entrepreneur

The Tesla and SpaceX founder knows how to use everything, even setbacks, to his advantage.

Words and Phrases to Avoid in a Difficult Conversation — Harvard Business Review

When you’re in the middle of a difficult conversation, it’s common to focus solely on yourself: your ideas, your viewpoint, your feelings. But a “me-centric” approach can backfire.

