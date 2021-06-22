MENU

News

MSO Celebrates 35th Anniversary

June 22, 2021
anniversary

June 22, 2021—Glaser's Collision Centers is celebrating its 35th anniversary, the company announced in a press release. 


The company has four locations in Kentucky and is currently being operated by Aaron and Heather Glaser, second-generation owners. Gene and Susan Glaser began the company in 1986. 


“It’s an honor to help continue building what my parents started 35 years ago,” Aaron Glaser, says in the release. “And now to have our son Connor work for the business is pretty exciting. We stand committed to having a family owned and operated business and look forward to the future.”


Glaser's was honored this year as a FenderBender Best Workplace

