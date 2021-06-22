NHTSA Investigation Eyes Tesla Crashes

June 22, 2021—The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has opened investigations into five vehicle manufacturers for crashes that occured while ADAS was activated. Of the 36 crashes being investigated, Tesla vehicles are the subject of 30 of them, AutoBlog reported.

Of the 30 Tesla crashes, 10 deaths have been reported.

The carmaker's Autopilot, which handles some driving tasks, was operating in at least three Tesla vehicles involved in fatal U.S. crashes since 2016, the National Transportation Safety Board has said. The NTSB has criticized Tesla's lack of system safeguards for Autopilot, which allows drivers to keep their hands off the wheel for extended periods, the report said.

The other four manufacturers under investigation are Volvo, Cadillac, Lexus and Navya.