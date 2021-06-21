Hyundai, GM Continue Push For Flying Cars

MENU

June 21, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
June 21, 2021—Hyundai and GM are pushing forward with the development of flying cars and could have an air-taxi service in operation as soon as 2025, Reuters reported. 


Hyundai is ahead of its previously stated timetable for rolling out air-mobility vehicles, Jose Munoz, the company's global chief operating officer, said in an interview broadcast last week at the Reuters Events Car of the Future conference.


"We see this market as a significant growth opportunity," Munoz told Reuters, adding he was "very confident" of the technology's development.


While it may be operational by 2025, it could face technical and regulatory challenges to reach commercialization.


"I think that there's a long pathway here," Pamela Fletcher, vice president of GM's Global Innovation team, said at the Reuters event. "2030 is probably a real commercial inflection point.”

