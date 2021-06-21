MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Cover 0621 (1)Digital EditionOnline Edition

Would You Do It All Again?

See Eye to Eye With Your Staff

Snap Shop: King Collision Auto Repair

Rains: Talk to Strangers

Reach Customers When They Need You

Streamline Your Shop’s Parts Process

Editor's Letter: Revisiting the Past

Numbers: Scanning Every Time and Supplements

Boggs: Incentives or Pitfalls?

I-CAR Seeking Inspection Details

Communication is Customer Service

Cropper: Consolidation as Good News?

News

Top Telematics Provider Acquires Biggest Competitor

June 21, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS Cambridge Mobile Telematics collision repair industry news telematics TrueMotion
Internet of Things and Collision Repair

June 21, 2021—Cambridge Mobile Telematics, the largest mobile telematics provider, has acquired its top competitor, TrueMotion. 


According to a press release, the deal closed on Wednesday and means CMT now provides telematics services to 21 out of the 25 largest auto insurers in the US. 


“With this acquisition, we will use our world-class talent, technology, and scale to help our partners overcome the complex challenges of global road safety,” CMT chief executive officer William Powers says in the release. “Both companies have helped transform the auto insurance industry, powering the shift from traditional rating models to usage-based and behavior-based insurance. We are excited to work together to bring telematics solutions to the users of the 1.4 billion vehicles on the world’s roads.”


Mobile telematics, which did not exist a decade ago, is estimated to become a $125 billion market in the next five years, according to the press release. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Hyundai, GM Continue Push For Flying Cars

This Week in Business Strategies

Boyd Group Acquires Second Shop in Week's Time

Related Articles

Toyota's Biggest Supplier is Making Auto Parts from Wood

New Telematics, AI Product Helps Quickly Detect Crashes  

You must login or register in order to post a comment.