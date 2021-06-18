Mitchell Partners With Toyota To Speed Up Recall Notices

June 18, 2021—Mitchell has collaborated with Toyota to provide real-time access to vehicle recall data about the automaker's vehicles, a press release says.

Mitchell Cloud Estimating will now include VIN-specific recalls for its users, speeding up the transfer of information from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to vehicle manufacturer to consumer. The service will allow body shops to notify customers directly.

“Through our collaboration with Mitchell, collision repairers have quick and timely access to important recall notifications, which they can use to alert consumers,” Jason Kistner, senior manager of Toyota Motor North America Jason Kistner, says in the release. “Our hope is that this collaboration can help lead to increased recall completions meant to improve safety for Toyota owners.”