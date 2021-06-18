MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Cover 0621 (1)Digital EditionOnline Edition

Would You Do It All Again?

See Eye to Eye With Your Staff

Snap Shop: King Collision Auto Repair

Rains: Talk to Strangers

Reach Customers When They Need You

Streamline Your Shop’s Parts Process

Editor's Letter: Revisiting the Past

Numbers: Scanning Every Time and Supplements

Boggs: Incentives or Pitfalls?

I-CAR Seeking Inspection Details

Communication is Customer Service

Cropper: Consolidation as Good News?

News

Mitchell Partners With Toyota To Speed Up Recall Notices

June 18, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS collision repair industry mitchell news recall toyota
Capitalizing on Recalls
How to use manufacturers’ recalls to build a stronger tie to your dealership’s customers

June 18, 2021—Mitchell has collaborated with Toyota to provide real-time access to vehicle recall data about the automaker's vehicles, a press release says.


Mitchell Cloud Estimating will now include VIN-specific recalls for its users, speeding up the transfer of information from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to vehicle manufacturer to consumer. The service will allow body shops to notify customers directly. 


“Through our collaboration with Mitchell, collision repairers have quick and timely access to important recall notifications, which they can use to alert consumers,” Jason Kistner, senior manager of Toyota Motor North America Jason Kistner, says in the release. “Our hope is that this collaboration can help lead to increased recall completions meant to improve safety for Toyota owners.”

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

In-Person MSO Symposium Slated for Vegas

I-CAR Recognizes FenderBender Columnist

Related Articles

Mitchell Integrates VIN-Specific Recall Notices

USAA Partners with Google Cloud to Speed Claims Process

Mitchell Partners with VeriFacts for Audit, Inspection Services

You must login or register in order to post a comment.