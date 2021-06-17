MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Cover 0621 (1)Digital EditionOnline Edition

Would You Do It All Again?

See Eye to Eye With Your Staff

Snap Shop: King Collision Auto Repair

Rains: Talk to Strangers

Reach Customers When They Need You

Streamline Your Shop’s Parts Process

Editor's Letter: Revisiting the Past

Numbers: Scanning Every Time and Supplements

Boggs: Incentives or Pitfalls?

I-CAR Seeking Inspection Details

Communication is Customer Service

Cropper: Consolidation as Good News?

News

Broadly Officially Enters Collision Repair Industry

June 17, 2021
Ratchet+Wrench Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS broadly collision repair industry customer experience news online reviews
OnlineREviews-(1).png

June 17, 2021—Broadly, a software solutions company focused on customer experience, has officially launched an auto collision repair sector, the company announced in a press release. 


The company has helped serve collision repair shops prior to this announcement, but this is its first official move into the sector. 


“Collision is a natural fit for us,” Mindy Lauck, CEO of Broadly, says in the release. “We’re very excited to help collision owners attract new business and elevate the collision repair experience for customers.” 

The Ratchet+Wrench staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and mechanical repair experience.

Related Articles

Gerber Collision & Glass Enters Arkansas

Encore Webinar on COVID-19 Disruptions to Collision Repair Industry

You must login or register in order to post a comment.