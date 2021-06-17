Broadly Officially Enters Collision Repair Industry

June 17, 2021—Broadly, a software solutions company focused on customer experience, has officially launched an auto collision repair sector, the company announced in a press release.

The company has helped serve collision repair shops prior to this announcement, but this is its first official move into the sector.

“Collision is a natural fit for us,” Mindy Lauck, CEO of Broadly, says in the release. “We’re very excited to help collision owners attract new business and elevate the collision repair experience for customers.”