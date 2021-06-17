MENU

In-Depth ADAS Training Announced

FenderBender Staff Reporters
June 17, 2021—The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is hosting a free webinar for service technicians on Friday, June 18 at 4:00 p.m. EST, the organization announced.


Entitled “Servicing Vehicles with ADAS,” the webinar will breakdown ADAS sub-systems and how they all interact. The definition of ADAS components and sensor operation will also be covered in the webinar, as well as an overview of OE and aftermarket calibration procedures, and with necessary tools.


The webinar will be led by Mark Kenyon of DRiV/Garage Gurus. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

