Allstate Partners With Opus IVS

June 16, 2021—Allstate has partnered with Opus IVS, a diagnostic, programming, and guidance company, according to a press release.

Allstate notified its repair network of the partnership and recommended the Opus IVS DriveSafe and ScanSafe products, both of which would give shops a new optional remote scanning service.

Shops within the insurers’ network are not required to use the products, per a letter sent to the shops, though there are incentives to do so.





“...OPUS IVS is offering their unique scanning service to you with no upfront tool costs or monthly rental fee when the scanning kit is utilized each month. Scanning kit utilization includes at least 10 paid quick scans with reports and an order of at least two paid premium services per kit, per month,” the letter says.