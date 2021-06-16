asTech Acquires Reconditioning Application

June 16, 2021—asTech has acquired Mobile Tech RX, a leading collision reconditioning application.

According to a press release, the application’s database includes “over 4,000 companies and approximately 6,000 active users that enables technicians to estimate, invoice, manage teams and collision workflow, process repair orders and capture data on-the-go through their mobile devices.”

“Mobile Tech RX is a strategic acquisition that allows asTech to expand both its product offering and customer base. The company provides asTech with access to an established network of repair technicians across 4,000 businesses and 6,000 technicians, instantly increasing asTech’s scale and capabilities,” Paul Cifelli, managing director of asTech’s portfolio company, Kinderhook Industries, says in the release.