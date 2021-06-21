This Week in Business Strategies

June 21, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their business-building tactics FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential business materials from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

Best Practices for Designing Your Website's Contact Page — Inc.

If you want potential customers to contact you, they have to know how. Get your contact page right by implementing these best practices.

5 Simple Rules to Boost Your Visual Marketing ROI — Entrepreneur

Customers understand and remember visual content more than they do text.

Attracting Talent During a Worker Shortage — Harvard Business Review

The U.S. is experiencing higher unemployment numbers and a labor shortage. So how do you attract talent in such a labor marketplace?