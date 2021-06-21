MENU

This Week in Business Strategies

June 21, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
June 21, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their business-building tactics FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential business materials from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

Best Practices for Designing Your Website's Contact PageInc. 

If you want potential customers to contact you, they have to know how. Get your contact page right by implementing these best practices.

5 Simple Rules to Boost Your Visual Marketing ROIEntrepreneur

Customers understand and remember visual content more than they do text.

Attracting Talent During a Worker Shortage — Harvard Business Review  

The U.S. is experiencing higher unemployment numbers and a labor shortage. So how do you attract talent in such a labor marketplace?

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

