MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Cover 0621 (1)Digital EditionOnline Edition

Would You Do It All Again?

See Eye to Eye With Your Staff

Snap Shop: King Collision Auto Repair

Rains: Talk to Strangers

Reach Customers When They Need You

Streamline Your Shop’s Parts Process

Editor's Letter: Revisiting the Past

Numbers: Scanning Every Time and Supplements

Boggs: Incentives or Pitfalls?

I-CAR Seeking Inspection Details

Communication is Customer Service

Cropper: Consolidation as Good News?

News

Right to Repair Suit in Court this Week

June 15, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS Alliance for Automotive Innovation Auto Care Association collision repair industry Massachusetts Right to Repair telematics
A gavel on a white marble tabletop.

June 15, 2021—A lawsuit filed by OEM trade group Alliance for Automotive Innovation against Massachusetts' Right to Repair law is in court this week, according to a release from the Auto Care Association.

The law, which state voters approved last fall by a margin of 75 percent to 25 percent, gives car owners access to in-vehicle data in real time allows them to have their vehicle repaired at the shop of their choice, the release says. The lawsuit seeks to overturn the law based on "cyber security concerns, insufficient time to comply with the new data access requirements and [automakers'] contention that the ballot initiative is preempted by federal law."

Auto Care Association says in the release that no matter the result of the lawsuit, that it will continue to campaign for Right to Repair.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Used Car Prices Rising Dramatically

Axalta Makes Key Addition

Related Articles

Right to Repair Legislation to be Discussed in New Jersey

Court Finalizes Multimillion-Dollar State Farm Suit in Ill. 

Right To Repair Legislation Introduced In 14 States

You must login or register in order to post a comment.