Right to Repair Suit in Court this Week

June 15, 2021—A lawsuit filed by OEM trade group Alliance for Automotive Innovation against Massachusetts' Right to Repair law is in court this week, according to a release from the Auto Care Association.

The law, which state voters approved last fall by a margin of 75 percent to 25 percent, gives car owners access to in-vehicle data in real time allows them to have their vehicle repaired at the shop of their choice, the release says. The lawsuit seeks to overturn the law based on "cyber security concerns, insufficient time to comply with the new data access requirements and [automakers'] contention that the ballot initiative is preempted by federal law."

Auto Care Association says in the release that no matter the result of the lawsuit, that it will continue to campaign for Right to Repair.