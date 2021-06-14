G&C Auto Body Close to Big Milestone

June 14, 2021—G&C Auto Body is closing in on a big milestone.

Earlier this week, the California-based collision repair company announced it had donated three refurbished vehicles to three families in Northern California. It marked the company’s 196th vehicle that has been donated as part of the NABC Recycled Rides Program, a press release says.

“My dad started this–he was a car guy and he was always passionate about helping people in the community,” Shawn Crozat, CEO of G&C Auto Body, says in the release. “He saw a need in our community and he created the Crozat Family Foundation to help. We’re excited to get over the 200 cars donated milestone. Giving back is good for business and supports our culture of caring for our team members and our customers. It’s amazing to see technicians donate their time on these projects. It’s also important for our community–they support us and it is our responsibility to give back to them.”

The team at G&C Auto Body also provided each recipient with $200 grocery cards for the next six months, $200 gas cards for the next six months, six months of insurance through Allstate Memmer Insurance Agency, and a one-time $500 gift card for Target.