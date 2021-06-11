CIC Going Full In-Person Attendance For July Summit

July 11, 2021—The Collision Industry Conference announced on Facebook that its July 15 summit in Cleveland, Ohio, will go on without any in-person restrictions.

“Ohio COVID restrictions have lifted, and we can now allow all participants to register for in person!” the post reads.

The meeting will still be streamed online, as participation will be permitted virtually and in-person. This will be the first meeting this year at which all participants are welcome. CIC's April summit had limited in-person attendance for Gold Pin members.