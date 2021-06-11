MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Cover 0621 (1)Digital EditionOnline Edition

Would You Do It All Again?

See Eye to Eye With Your Staff

Snap Shop: King Collision Auto Repair

Rains: Talk to Strangers

Reach Customers When They Need You

Streamline Your Shop’s Parts Process

Editor's Letter: Revisiting the Past

Numbers: Scanning Every Time and Supplements

Boggs: Incentives or Pitfalls?

I-CAR Seeking Inspection Details

Communication is Customer Service

Cropper: Consolidation as Good News?

News

CIC Going Full In-Person Attendance For July Summit

June 11, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS collision industry conference collision repair industry news
conference

July 11, 2021—The Collision Industry Conference announced on Facebook that its July 15 summit in Cleveland, Ohio, will go on without any in-person restrictions. 


“Ohio COVID restrictions have lifted, and we can now allow all participants to register for in person!” the post reads. 


The meeting will still be streamed online, as participation will be permitted virtually and in-person. This will be the first meeting this year at which all participants are welcome. CIC's April summit had limited in-person attendance for Gold Pin members.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

New Independent Shop Opens in Louisiana

EV Truck Maker At Risk of Failing

Related Articles

CIC To Meet In Person

CIC Opts for Online Meeting in July

SEMA Show Exec Hopeful, Confident for In-Person Event in Nov.

You must login or register in order to post a comment.