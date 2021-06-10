Sedgwick Continues Expansion Into Appraisal Industry

June 10, 2021—Sedgwick, which expanded into the auto appraisal space in 2020 with the acquisition of Nationwide Appraisals, is continuing that expansion through the acquisitions of Automotive Damage Appraisers of the Southwest (ADASW) and Metro Appraisal.

"We are excited to announce these strategic acquisitions and expand our solutions and footprint in the auto appraisal space," Chris Bakes, Sedgwick managing director for auto appraisals, says in a press release. "Adding ADASW and Metro to the Sedgwick family enhances our coast-to-coast auto solutions team and reflects our commitment to providing comprehensive, tech-driven claims solutions for our clients."

ADASW, founded in 1952, is a regional independent appraiser of damaged cars, heavy equipment, and other vehicles with a strong presence in Colorado, New Mexico, and Texas. Metro Appraisal is the largest provider of independent auto appraisals in the state of Florida.