MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Cover 0621 (1)Digital EditionOnline Edition

Would You Do It All Again?

See Eye to Eye With Your Staff

Snap Shop: King Collision Auto Repair

Rains: Talk to Strangers

Reach Customers When They Need You

Streamline Your Shop’s Parts Process

Editor's Letter: Revisiting the Past

Numbers: Scanning Every Time and Supplements

Boggs: Incentives or Pitfalls?

I-CAR Seeking Inspection Details

Communication is Customer Service

Cropper: Consolidation as Good News?

News

Sedgwick Continues Expansion Into Appraisal Industry

June 10, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS appraisal Automotive Damage Appraisers of the Southwest collision repair industry Metro Appraisal news Sedgwick
appraisal

June 10, 2021—Sedgwick, which expanded into the auto appraisal space in 2020 with the acquisition of Nationwide Appraisals, is continuing that expansion through the acquisitions of Automotive Damage Appraisers of the Southwest (ADASW) and Metro Appraisal.


"We are excited to announce these strategic acquisitions and expand our solutions and footprint in the auto appraisal space," Chris Bakes, Sedgwick managing director for auto appraisals, says in a press release. "Adding ADASW and Metro to the Sedgwick family enhances our coast-to-coast auto solutions team and reflects our commitment to providing comprehensive, tech-driven claims solutions for our clients."


ADASW, founded in 1952, is a regional independent appraiser of damaged cars, heavy equipment, and other vehicles with a strong presence in Colorado, New Mexico, and Texas. Metro Appraisal is the largest provider of independent auto appraisals in the state of Florida.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

This Week in Leadership Tactics

Colors on Parade Adds Franchise In Atlanta

Unemployment Benefits Ending In Some States

Related Articles

Classic Collision Continues Expansion

CARSTAR Continues Expansion of Dealer Collision Centers

Classic Collision Continues Expansion

You must login or register in order to post a comment.