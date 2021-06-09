Crash Champions Purchases Kansas MSO

June 9, 2021—Crash Champions has acquired Kansas-based All Angles Collision Repair, which has locations in Newton, Topeka and Wichita, the Topeka Capital-Journal reported.

"As we continue to evaluate new opportunities to better serve our customers and insurance partners in the Midwest, All Angles stood out as being a fit with both our business model and culture," Crash Champions founder and CEO Matt Ebert told the paper. "They are a well-respected operator with a clear track record of success, and we look forward to building on that reputation."

All Angles Collision Repair was featured by

FenderBender

in 2017. At that time, the business was generating $9 million in revenue annually across three locations.