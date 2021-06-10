MENU

This Week in Leadership Tactics

June 10, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
June 10, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

Elon Musk Notwithstanding, People With This Personality Trait Make Better LeadersInc. 

Believe it or not, humble leaders tend to produce better results.

4 Ways to Send Your Perfectionism Packing — Entrepreneur

As it turns out, these tendencies probably aren't doing you any favors.

How to Get Your Team to Stop Asking You Every Little Question — Harvard Business Review

Do your employees bring you every little “speed bump” in their day? Here are four strategies for minimizing these interruptions and empowering employees to make their own decisions.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

